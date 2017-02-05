- published: 12 Apr 2009
- views: 113022
Coordinates: 21°30′N 80°00′W / 21.500°N 80.000°W / 21.500; -80.000
Cuba, officially the Republic of Cuba (Spanish: República de Cuba ), is a country comprising the islands of Cuba, Isla de la Juventud and several archipelagos in the Caribbean Sea. The capital and largest city Havana is 365 km (227 mi) from Miami, Florida. Geographically, Cuba is considered part of North America. Culturally, it is considered part of Latin America.
Prior to Spanish colonization in the late 15th century, Cuba was inhabited by Amerindian tribes. It remained a colony of Spain until the Spanish–American War of 1898, which led to nominal independence as a de facto U.S. protectorate in 1902. As a fragile republic, Cuba attempted to strengthen its democratic system, but mounting political radicalization and social strife culminated in the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista in 1952. Further unrest and instability led to Batista's ousting in January 1959 by the July 26 movement, which afterwards established a government under the leadership of Fidel Castro. Since 1965, the country has been governed by the Communist Party of Cuba.
Radio Havana Cuba (Spanish: Radio Habana Cuba, RHC) is the official government-run international broadcasting station of Cuba. It can be heard in many parts of the world including the United States on shortwave at 6000 kHz and other frequencies. Radio Havana, along with Radio Rebelde, Cubavision Television and other Cuban Radio and Television broadcasts to Europe, North America, Central and South America via free-to-air satellite from the Hispanisat satellite over the Atlantic Ocean and via Internet streaming.
Although RHC was officially inaugurated in May 1961, the idea of an international Cuban radio station was born in the Sierra Maestra mountains during the final stage of the fight against Fulgencio Batista. After the creation of Radio Rebelde by Ernesto 'Che' Guevara in February, 1958, the leadership of the guerrilla movement began to analyze the possibility of creating a radio station after achieving final victory. This station would be able to communicate news about the Cuban Revolution to countries around the world.
Radio is the use of radio waves is to carry information, such as sound, by systematically modulating some property of electromagnetic energy waves transmitted through space, such as their amplitude, frequency, phase, or pulse width. When radio waves strike an electrical conductor, the oscillating fields induce an alternating current in the conductor. The information in the waves can be extracted and transformed back into its original form.
Radio systems need a transmitter to modulate (change) some property of the energy produced to impress a signal on it, for example using amplitude modulation or angle modulation (which can be frequency modulation or phase modulation). Radio systems also need an antenna to convert electric currents into radio waves, and vice versa. An antenna can be used for both transmitting and receiving. The electrical resonance of tuned circuits in radios allow individual stations to be selected. The electromagnetic wave is intercepted by a tuned receiving antenna. A radio receiver receives its input from an antenna and converts it into a form usable for the consumer, such as sound, pictures, digital data, measurement values, navigational positions, etc. Radio frequencies occupy the range from a 3 kHz to 300 GHz, although commercially important uses of radio use only a small part of this spectrum.
|RADIO STATION
|GENRE
|LOCATION
|Radio Progreso
|Latin Hits,World Tropical,Discussion
|Cuba
|Radio Habana 1 (Español)
|Varied
|Cuba
|Radio Rebelde
|World Caribbean,Latin Hits,Discussion
|Cuba
|Radio Musical Nacional
|Classical
|Cuba
|Radio Habana 2 (Idiomas)
|Varied
|Cuba
|Radio Reloj
|Varied
|Cuba
|Radio Enciclopedia
|Jazz,Classical,Discussion
|Cuba
|Radio Taino
|News Talk,World Caribbean,Latin Hits
|Cuba
|Habana Radio
|Folk
|Cuba
Remember the scene from Tropic Thunder where Robert Downey Jr. tells Ben Stiller why you should never ever go "full retard"......well in 2003 Cuba Gooding Jr. went full retard this shit is the real Simple Jack
Un recorrido musical por algunos de los temas musicales que nos hicieron, hacen y harán soñar y recordar. Un espacio para revivir "La década prodigiosa.
Back in the shortwave hobby again, And was good to hear Radio Habana Cuba on the dial @ 6,000 Khz. Well heard throughout North America.
The Epic Classic: Paul Oakenfold - Live from Jonis Havana Cuba Radio 1 Essential Mix 21-02-1999 Now in High Quality Full 2 Hour Original Mix Heres' the best program I've found to convert youtube to mp3, it's free: http://download.dvdvideosoft.com/FreeYouTubeToMP3Converter.exe Tracklist: 01 Alena - Turn It Around (Unknown Remix) 02 Love Tattoo - History Of Disco Part 2 03 Angel Moon - He's All I Want (Cappery Mix) 04 Antidote - Eclipse 05 Karen Ramirez - Lies (Tilt Trinity Mix) 06 Tilt - Invisible (Tilt Human Mix) 07 Prism - Innerscape 08 The Auranaut - People Want To Be Needed (Planet Heaven Mix) 09 V-Tracks - Heretic Voices 10 The Sneaker - Scatterbomb 11 Underworld - Push Upstairs 12 New Order - Confusion (Pump Panel Reconstruction) 13 Amoebassassin - Piledriver (Original Hurricane Mix...
Radio Habana Cuba, es una emisora que da un trato personal y toma muy en serio las propuestas y sugerencias de sus oyentes.
1. Intro 0:00 2. Santo Domingo 2:37 3. Hanuman 9:07 4. Logos 17:57 5. Bass Solo (Carles Benavent) 22:07 6. Ixtapa 23:56 7. Master Maqui 35:53 8. Drum Solo 37:17 9. Savitri 41:29 10. Rodrigo Solo 45:22 11. Hora Zero 56:06 12. Gabriela Solo 58:05 13. Buster Voodoo 1:02:27 14. Luan Loco 1:09:38 15. Piano Solo (Alex Wilson) 1:15:13 16. 11 11 1:20:35 17. Tamacun 1:29:35 18. Jam / Take 5 (w/ Alex Skolnick) 1:39:35 19. Diablo Rojo 1:45:25 Rodrigo y Gabriela and C.U.B.A. playing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City April 20th, 2012. This show was recorded by WFUV and is available for streaming at their website, here: http://www.wfuv.org/audio/archives/live-concerts/rodrigo-y-gabriela-live-radio-city-music-hall-2012 Setlist info: http://www.setlist.fm/setlist/rodrigo-y-gabriela/2012/radio-ci...
Enrique Iglesias graba nuevo disco "Sube la Radio" en Cuba - Con sabor Cubano
In this travel lecture, Rick Steves describes his experience traveling through Cuba as the US began easing decades of travel restrictions for American tourists. Expand your travel horizons and learn about the time-passed elegance of Havana, Cuba's classic American cars, fine $5 rum, the best Cuban cigars, and the idealistic charms of this remarkable island and its people. (Produced by Seattle's KCTS 9.)
Jonny here, right now I'm in Havana, and in this short film I'm going to explain a little about tourism in Cuba. Most cultural holidays to Cuba will start in Havana, a city of magnificent decaying colonial architecture, monuments and parks, museums and galleries, music and bars and large old American cars. But the first thing you'll probably notice wandering around Havana is the near total lack of consumerism. Cuba is still a communist country with no commercial influence from America, and as such there's almost no evidence at all of the large multinationals we're used to in the West; you won't find any Starbucks or McDonalds here. There are no billboards advertising Coca Cola, there are no glass fronted shopping malls. Which is actually really quite refreshing. The whole city gives you ...
Travel video about destination Cuba. Basking in the Caribbean sun, the island of Cuba lies between sun and socialism, rumba and revolution. Havana is the capital. In 1553, the Spanish conquerors designated Havana’s harbour as a collection point for ships loaded with gold and silver from the new Spanish colonies and named the settlement, San Cristobal De La Habana.La Bodeguita Del Medio was once Hemmingway`s local and nowhere else is the ‘Mojito’ mixed better: three year old white rum, lime juice, soda, sugar, ice and mint. Whether it be the Teatro Marti, the Old Tobacco Factory, the famous Bacardi house, or the Floridita Bar, everywhere there is a feeling of nostalgia. When the Daiquiri is served, one almost expects Fidel Castro to be sitting at the next table. Pinar Del Rio is a small but...
Cuba Travel Guide. How is Cuba? In this 2016 Cuba video Guide, see the Real Cuba by following our Cuba travel adventure. READ MORE ON OUR BLOG!!!: http://bit.ly/1ncQRUL Top attractions of the country with Salsa, mojito, old American Cars and wonderful Cuban people … Read more on our blog: http://bit.ly/1ncQRUL This is a video vlog of our incredible trip to Cuba, a 20 day tour from Havana to Varadero, through the most beautiful places of this magic island. Discover what Cuba looks like! Many American stars visited Cuba this year, most recent trips include Conan in Cuba and Rihanna photoshoot in Havana. Subscribe to our channel! After a 12 hours bumpy flight from UK we finally landed in Havana where we spent 8 days, then we took a local bus to Viñales and explored for 3 days the stu...
Every year millions of people travel to this city in hopes of finding Tupac Shakur. DISCLAIMER: My audio equipment was confiscated at the Havana Airport within the first hour that I arrived in the city, so though I was not able to do interviews, so I thought creating a cool travel guide on Havana, Cuba would be a great alternative! FOLLOW ME: My Travel Adventures From Around The World: www.instagram.com/yafafly My attempts to make funny puns & jokes: Follow Yafa on Twitter : http://bit.ly/139ailr Stalk me on my page: Like The Yafa Show on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/17D0TlP
10 things you need to know before visiting Cuba! Check out the checklist below for what to pack: -Sunscreen -Water bottle -Towel, multiple swim suits, goggles -Passport, cash ($300 should be enough) -Sneakers, flip flops, one pair of nice shoes -Summer wear, windbreaker, semi-formal wear -Medications you require, gravol -Camera -ziploc bags (for electronics) -sunglasses, hats -Lots of socks/underwear -Toiletries (toothbrush, facecloth, toothpaste, hand soap, shampoo, deodorant, moisturizer for burns) -Plastic bags for bringing liquor home without leaking -Tissues for wiping away sweat when it gets really hot and humid Music from YouTube Audio Library LCS: Local Canadian Singles? No! Like/Comment/Subscribe. YT: http://goo.gl/u5Jtq TW: http://goo.gl/Kcx5O FB: http://goo.gl/bMCMj7 G+: ht...
I visited Cuba in July 2016 and after 18 days touring the island I made up a list of information I wish I had before my holiday. This is my collection of advice and suggestions I've made to try and help anyone travelling to Cuba. I looked up help videos before my own trip, and what I learnt while there was really not covered in most of the videos I watched on youtube. I guess I'm trying to bring more tips all together in one video (albeit a slightly long video haha). There is a lot more to know, I'm sure... but this is a decent list that will give you hopefully more direction to research when planning your holiday. Useful links: **Map link to the first American Car tour location... https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/23%C2%B008'30.4%22N+82%C2%B021'02.2%22W/@23.1417652,-82.3511712,19z/...
Cuba is the pearl of the Caribbean Sea. Thanks to the colonial past, Havana - the capital - has plenty of palaces, nice mansions, cathedrals, strong forts, and shady alleys. On the streets the automobiles of the 50’s from United States create a huge contrast with the coaches. Trinidad is full of palaces built by the sugar barons, while Santa Clara is the town of the legendary revolutionary, Che Guevara. Guama shows us an Indian village and a crocodile farm, Varadero offers white, sandy beaches shaded by large palm trees and luxury hotels. In the Tropicana, the band is moving to a heartwarming music. In the famous bars, as the Floridita or the Bodaguita, we can remember Hemingway, and drink from the local rum or the cocktails prepared from it, moreover we can light a good Cuban cigar as wel...
Take a tour of Top 10 Attractions of Havana, Cuba - part of the World's Greatest Attractions series by GeoBeats. Hey, this is your host, Naomi. I would like to show you the top 10 attractions of Havana, Cuba. Number 10: Old Havana, among the most unique places you'll visit. Time seems to stand still there. Enjoy the great architecture, art and music. Number 9: Transportation. Havana is teeming with fascinating modes of transportation, including public taxis and vintage cars that lend to a colorful atmosphere. Number 8: El Capitolio, Cuba's national capital building. The exterior has a resemblance to the U. S. Capitol. It was built in 1929 to house the seat of government. Number 7: Music. Cuban music is famous the world over. With its diverse styles that include European and Africa...
sw radio
AM 530 Cuba Radio Rebelde DX Camp Pantanito 12-06.16 Neuquen, Argentina
Robert Abigail & DJ Rebel feat. The Gibson Brothers -- Cuba (Radio Edit)
Recording of radio Havana Cuba on shortwave radio
RapCityPrat Radio ///// HabanaNegra RadioWeb
Nunca darse por vencido Nunca aparentar Nunca mantenerse inmovil Nunca aferrarse al pasado Nunca dejar de soñar Aquellos que estan tan locos como para pensar que pueden cambiar el mundo, son aquellos que lo hacen. STEVE JOBS link de descarga:http://www.mediafire.com/listen/8ap3kkc8y3y923b/mix_finde_a%C3%B1o_2015_2.mp3 GRACIAS POR SU SUSCRIPCIÓN La mejor música , disfruta de la mejor cumbia para este 2015.GRACIAS POR SEGUIRNOS Y DE CORAZÓN MUCHO ÉXITO EN SUS VIDAS. 01.-MI CORAZON TE QUIERE-ADIXION 02.-NO TE VAYAS -ADIXION 03.-HE SEGUIDO TUS PASOS-JUJUY 04.-LA CUMBIA LOCA-JUJUY 05.-DESDE LEJOS-MALAFAMA 06.-CUMBIA SIN NOMBRE-FIVE STAR 07.-NADIE COMO TU-LOS DADDYS 08.-POR QUE SERAS ASI-ESTRELLAS AZULES 09.-LA CUMBIA RIO-MACAO 10.-LA CUMBIA VENUS-PIPOPES 11.-MIS SENTIMIENTOS-LOS DE AKINO 12.-...
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3511/the-truth-about-fidel-castro-the-cuban-revolution Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3511-the-truth-about-fidel-castro-the-cuban-revolution While studying at University of Havana in April 1948, Castro participated in the Communist-lead riots in Bogotá, Colombia which lead to thousands of deaths. While many 22-year-olds were just starting their adult lives, Castro was getting revolutionary street credibility and laying the groundwork for his blood-soaked future. Fast forward to November 26th, 2016 and the controversial Cuban revolutionary and dictator is dead at 90 years old. What is the Truth About Fidel Castro? Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-fidel-castro T...
June 22, 1989 Radio Habana Cuba shortwave programme received in Philadelphia.
[The Emcee plays a recording on a phonograph.]
[BOY SOPRANO]
The sun on the meadow is summery warm.
The stag in the forest runs free.
But gather together to greet the storm.
Tomorrow belongs to me.
The branch of the linden is leafy and green,
The Rhine gives its gold to the sea.
But somewhere a glory awaits unseen.
Tomorrow belongs to me.
The babe in his cradle is closing his eyes
The blossom embraces the bee.
But soon, says a whisper;
"Arise, arise,
Tomorrow belongs..."
[EMCEE (spoken)]